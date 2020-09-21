Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.