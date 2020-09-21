Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $210.02 million and $56.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Binance, Tidex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

REN is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

