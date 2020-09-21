ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
