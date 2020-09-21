ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

