Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0006

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $191,631.31 and approximately $473.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.73 or 0.04395510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

