Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,959. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

