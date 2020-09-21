Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

