Revain Achieves Market Cap of $124.25 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $124.25 million and approximately $636,412.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00240528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00088998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.01414423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00218517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, BitFlip, Kucoin, Kuna, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

