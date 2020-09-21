Reviewing Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) & fuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Brands International and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Brands International and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $5.91 million 45.77 -$11.48 million N/A N/A fuboTV $4.27 million 106.45 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

Genius Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -7,693.94% -57.01% -27.58% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Volatility and Risk

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

fuboTV beats Genius Brands International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

fuboTV Company Profile

Facebank Group, Inc., doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc. in September 2019. Facebank Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

