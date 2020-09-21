Reviewing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.52 $74.09 million $0.60 3.30 GeoPark $628.91 million 0.79 $57.76 million $1.58 5.30

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% GeoPark -20.64% 21.60% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 1 1 1 0 2.00 GeoPark 0 2 5 0 2.71

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 171.48%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Summary

GeoPark beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

