Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock worth $251,421,926 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 64.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

