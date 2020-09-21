Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80.
In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock worth $251,421,926 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 64.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
