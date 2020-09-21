Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $228,408.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $228,408.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

