Rise Market Capitalization Reaches $981,126.66 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $981,126.66 and $1,440.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000488 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,928,703 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

