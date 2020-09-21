RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 144,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,754. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.