Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 375 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 380.14.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.