Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,801.28 ($23.54).

Several analysts have weighed in on RDSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 990.20 ($12.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

