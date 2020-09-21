Rupaya (RUPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 231.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $7,073.06 and approximately $54.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,751.99 or 4.26580821 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021642 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

