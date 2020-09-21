Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.