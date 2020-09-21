Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.