RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.16 ($40.19).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.75 ($36.18) on Thursday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.47.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

