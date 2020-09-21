Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 161,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

