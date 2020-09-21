Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

SBRA stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,000 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

