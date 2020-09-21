Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $652,349.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.01247016 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

