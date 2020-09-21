SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. SALZGITTER AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts expect that SALZGITTER AG/ADR will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.