Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.34 ($15.69).

ETR SZG opened at €14.71 ($17.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $795.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

