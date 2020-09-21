Scotiabank Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

