SCRIV NETWORK One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $16,267.97 and $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

