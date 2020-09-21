Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 114.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $668,101.05 and approximately $1,772.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00442589 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012694 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007880 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

