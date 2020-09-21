Semux Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $411,088.00 and $67,871.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003780 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

