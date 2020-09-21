Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $553,282.30 and $6,393.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,022.14 or 1.00409935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00650469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.01324752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00117201 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

