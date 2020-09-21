Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.93.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

