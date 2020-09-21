Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE:SCI opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after acquiring an additional 371,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $12,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $9,076,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

