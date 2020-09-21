Shivom Market Cap Reaches $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04403325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

