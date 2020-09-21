Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,031.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

SHOP traded up $11.65 on Wednesday, hitting $912.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,486.22, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

