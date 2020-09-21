Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,031.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
SHOP traded up $11.65 on Wednesday, hitting $912.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,486.22, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
