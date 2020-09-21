Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $178,297.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $178,297.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00240925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.01414275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00219141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.