SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CWYUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

