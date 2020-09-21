SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

