SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.