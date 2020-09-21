SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $156,764.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003517 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,521,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,444,128 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

