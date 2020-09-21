Social Activity Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $41,782.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00087872 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041838 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00114072 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008441 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

