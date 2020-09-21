Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 153.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

