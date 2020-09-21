SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.