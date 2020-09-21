Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,959.36 and $4,001.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00430691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.