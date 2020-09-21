Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.44 ($6.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 438 ($5.72) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report on Monday, June 1st.

LON:STAN traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 359.40 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 11,076,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,242. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.17. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

