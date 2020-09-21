Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

SLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 229.50 ($3.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,799,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.28%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,954 shares of company stock worth $27,547,700.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

