Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Barrington Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXI. Sidoti increased their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the second quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the second quarter worth $2,327,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

