Startcoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $138,143.25 and $691.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004919 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.