Stifel Nicolaus Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $270.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.96.

Shares of ACN opened at $236.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

