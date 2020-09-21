Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,904 shares of company stock worth $9,522,090. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,250,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.