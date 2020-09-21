Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.44.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,630.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,904 shares of company stock worth $9,522,090 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 417,713 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.