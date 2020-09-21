Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

SFIX stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $870,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,945.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,522,090. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

